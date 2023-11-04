Many Americans will be happy if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to return to the UK, as per Salem News Channel host Julie Hartman. Since the couple’s move to the US in 2020, they've enjoyed their freedom, but have also faced criticism for their actions.

The Sussexes have settled in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. They’ve been quite open about their lives, especially their tough relationship with the Royal Family. This openness has led to them being a popular subject of satire on television.

Hartman's perspective aligns with those who compare the couple to celebrities like the Kardashians – famous, but not in the traditional sense of royalty. There's an ongoing discussion about how well Harry and Meghan are managing their public image and if they're able to capitalize on their fame as efficiently as others in the spotlight.

TV shows, including 'Family Guy', have recently taken a humorous jab at the Sussexes, spotlighting them in a satirical light.

American blogger Perez Hilton discussed with GB News how Harry and Meghan have yet to fully establish their new identity in the celebrity realm of the United States, mentioning they're perceived differently from the traditional British Royalty.

Hilton likened their situation to that of the Kardashians, noting their fame is tied to their name recognition.

Harry-Meghan and Kardashians

Scarlett Mccgwire, formerly an adviser with the Labour Party, joined the conversation, suggesting Harry and Meghan are still figuring out their public persona. Echoing Hilton's remarks, she noted the contrast with the Kardashians, who have a firm grasp on their brand and are adept at capitalizing on their fame, with a knack for navigating the commercial landscape more effectively.

“The problem with Harry and Meghan is they don’t know what they are, the Kardashians are very clear about what they are," Mccgwire told the publication.

Read the original GB News report HERE.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.