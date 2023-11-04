comScore
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get compared with Kardashians; America not much impressed with Royal couple: Report

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Many Americans will be happy if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK, as per a commentator. The couple has faced criticism for their actions since moving to the US in 2020.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Angela Weiss / AFP)Premium
Many Americans will be happy if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to return to the UK, as per Salem News Channel host Julie Hartman. Since the couple’s move to the US in 2020, they've enjoyed their freedom, but have also faced criticism for their actions.

The Sussexes have settled in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. They’ve been quite open about their lives, especially their tough relationship with the Royal Family. This openness has led to them being a popular subject of satire on television.

Also Read: King Charles tried to ‘control’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by slapping financial sanctions: Report

Hartman's perspective aligns with those who compare the couple to celebrities like the Kardashians – famous, but not in the traditional sense of royalty. There's an ongoing discussion about how well Harry and Meghan are managing their public image and if they're able to capitalize on their fame as efficiently as others in the spotlight.

TV shows, including 'Family Guy', have recently taken a humorous jab at the Sussexes, spotlighting them in a satirical light.

American blogger Perez Hilton discussed with GB News how Harry and Meghan have yet to fully establish their new identity in the celebrity realm of the United States, mentioning they're perceived differently from the traditional British Royalty.

Also Read: Prince William is ‘furious’ with Harry, Meghan over Netflix deal; here's why

Hilton likened their situation to that of the Kardashians, noting their fame is tied to their name recognition.

Harry-Meghan and Kardashians

Scarlett Mccgwire, formerly an adviser with the Labour Party, joined the conversation, suggesting Harry and Meghan are still figuring out their public persona. Echoing Hilton's remarks, she noted the contrast with the Kardashians, who have a firm grasp on their brand and are adept at capitalizing on their fame, with a knack for navigating the commercial landscape more effectively.

“The problem with Harry and Meghan is they don’t know what they are, the Kardashians are very clear about what they are," Mccgwire told the publication.

Read the original GB News report HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 12:04 PM IST
