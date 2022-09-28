Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get ‘lowest place’ in Royal family2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 10:27 AM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hardly ever been spotted in the UK since the infamous 'Megxit' in January 2020.
The pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family’s website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still working members of the family. However, if you want to visit their “About" page, you’ll find the link - along with their images - right below after everyone else.