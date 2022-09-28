OPEN APP
The pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family’s website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still working members of the family. However, if you want to visit their “About" page, you’ll find the link - along with their images - right below after everyone else.

While Prince William, who was promoted to being The Prince of Wales, is set to be the next king. He is the heir apparent to King Charles. So, it is understandable that his picture is placed right after The King and Queen Consort Camilla. The picture of Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, is placed after Prince William.

Then, the pictures of other members of the Royal family appear one after the other. Earl of Sussex Prince Edward, Countess of Wessex Sophie, The Duchess of Gloucester – wife of The Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s daughter Princess Royal Anne, The Queen’s cousin Duke of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and The Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra are all placed ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to take the seat directly behind Princess Anne after they resigned from their positions in January 2020. However, now that King Charles III has taken the throne, they are directly seated on top of Prince Andrew. The couple has hardly ever been spotted in the UK since the infamous "Megxit". Their new residence is in California. Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, they returned to the UK.

In the much-anticipated book Extracts of Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, a number of fresh scandals involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have surfaced. A new book alleges that, once his nephew Prince George turns 18, Harry is "fixated" on fading into obscurity. The book also mentions Harry's long-held worry about being a "also-ran".

Soon after Charles became The King, he sent out a message for Harry and Meghan in a televised speech. “Today, I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

As per reports, King Charles has a soft corner for Harry and Meghan. However, it was Prince William who was furious at their decision to quit from Royal responsibilities.

