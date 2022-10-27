Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no desire to go back to UK: Royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no wish to reunite with the family, an authority on the Royal Family asserted. The Prince and Princess of Sussex now reside in California after quitting for their responsibilities in 2020.

It all started when, soon after the death of The Queen, Meghan was asked in a recent interview with Variety if they had “processed this loss as a family". One gains a lot of perspective, she claimed, during significant life events. People start to ponder on where they want to concentrate their efforts.

Meghan then said that she, along with Harry, felt “energised and excited" about the things they had been “building forward". They would be focusing more on their philanthropic work, she added.

It demonstrates that the couple has no intention of returning to the UK and the Royal Family, Royal analyst Katie Nicholl said while analysing Meghan’s remark. While Meghan sort of sidestepped the question of what it's about and what one might anticipate, she - as well as Harry - is very much focused on their new life and what they're doing, Nicholl said. It is evident that they are happy and content in California., she said.

At the same time, according to Nicholl, Harry and Meghan like their new life in America and have no desire to return. The conversation makes it abundantly evident that this is their new life and the focus of their entire existence, Nicholl said. People who say such things have no desire to return and have no way to do so, she added.

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023. According to sources at the palace, Harry and Meghan are anticipated to attend the ceremony, but the guest list is still up for debate. This leaves the door intentionally open for Harry and Meghan to be included or excluded.

As per media reports, King Charles III won't invite the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to his coronation if Prince Harry criticises Queen Consort Camilla in his upcoming memoir. The coronation of the King and the Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey in London.