The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, are likely to announce the arrival of their third child on Valentins's Day, a report by Marca has claimed.

Harry and Meghan's two kids are named Archie and Lilibet. Earlier during Valentine's Day of 2021, they had announced that they were expecting their second child Lilibet. The 14 February date was special as Prince Harry’s late mother Diana too had her pregnancy in 1984 on this date.

The speculation of the third child has come after a source in October 2022 told the Closer that both Harry and Meghan were open to expanding their family and bring another sibling to Archie and Lili.

“It’s a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful," sources had told Closer in October

The source had added that, "Meghan’s healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they’ve taken to parenthood like ducks to water."

Meanwhile, the preparations for the coronation of King Charles III which is set to take place on 6 May 2023 are in full swing. The event is expected to be a major highlight, and one point of interest is the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, a recent report by the Daily Mail had suggested that the Royal Family is not in the mood to entertain the couple, given the contents of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

According to the report, the only thing the family will be willing to talk about with Prince Harry and Meghan is the weather. A source had told the Daily Mail that "members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that. And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss... and that's the weather."

The source added that Prince Harry's revelations about private conversations in his memoir have put many members of the family on edge. When asked about the Sussexes, everyone immediately changes the subject, the source claimed. While some members of the family are reportedly 'spitting feathers, they are not willing to provide any fuel for the fire.

Despite the tension, King Charles III has reportedly plans to invite Prince Harry and Meghan to the ceremony "because it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace. As per sources, the king hopes that the coronation can be a way to draw peace within the family. as reported by Vanity Fair.

There were also reports that Harry and Meghan Markle were likely to be questioned in the defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha Markle had sued Meghan Markle for the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which the duchess said she was “an only child". Samantha Markle had accused Meghan of "defamation and injurious falsehoods".