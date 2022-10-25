A potential conflict between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the rest of the Royal Family has come to light ahead of their upcoming visit to the UK. International romance and dating expert Christiana Maxion said she thinks they’d be back soon, possibly for a quick trip.

Christiana told the Daily Star: Harry's father, King Charles, would want him at his future Coronation at the very least. There is no doubt that family dynamics have shifted since the demise of the Queen, she added.

Christiana asserted that disputes would inevitably arise, even inside the Royal Family. She noted, however, that a male usually supports his wife in situations like this. She contends that while Harry's homecoming would significantly disrupt the family, their developing connection could promote a mindset of "us against the world", which inevitably results in exclusion and conflict.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was previously accused of casting a covert jab at the royal family during her most recent interview with Variety. In a recent interview, Markle mentioned having "expectations'' for her kids Archie and Lilibet's future.

She made a veiled jab about tradition and family expectations when asked if she would support Archie and Lilibet if they decided to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. She said, "Great", and added, "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy."

Markle also said, "They are our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations."

Meanwhile, the connection between Prince Harry and Netflix is the focus of a dire warning from royal experts, who claim that the prince genuinely has no influence with the streaming titan. According to rumours, Prince Harry has no control over Netflix and is unable to make decisions regarding how the firm is run.

Except for Harry, it appears like everyone is critiquing The Crown Season 5. According to the Prince of Sussex, it is all pure imagination, and his only wish is for the programme to finish before it reaches him. James Corden received his assurance that it was undoubtedly fantasy.