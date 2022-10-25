Prince Harry, Meghan Markle likely to encounter Royal Family feud upon UK return: Expert2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 09:20 AM IST
Prince Harry's homecoming would significantly disrupt the family, says the expert.
A potential conflict between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the rest of the Royal Family has come to light ahead of their upcoming visit to the UK. International romance and dating expert Christiana Maxion said she thinks they’d be back soon, possibly for a quick trip.