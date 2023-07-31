Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to move back to UK: Report2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's objective is to find a sense of equilibrium in their lives, prioritising their mental well-being, all while maintaining a close yet independent stance from the spotlight of the Royal circle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering the possibility of renting an apartment in Kensington Palace in an effort to mend ties with the Royal Family, OK! Magazine reported citing a source. The insider has revealed to the publication that, while Prince Harry is open to reconnecting with his family, he is also cautious about becoming confined within the palace's walls.
