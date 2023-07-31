Hello User
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to move back to UK: Report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to move back to UK: Report

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's objective is to find a sense of equilibrium in their lives, prioritising their mental well-being, all while maintaining a close yet independent stance from the spotlight of the Royal circle.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wave as they visit One World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering the possibility of renting an apartment in Kensington Palace in an effort to mend ties with the Royal Family, OK! Magazine reported citing a source. The insider has revealed to the publication that, while Prince Harry is open to reconnecting with his family, he is also cautious about becoming confined within the palace's walls.

The couple aims to strike a balance in their lives and prioritise their mental well-being while staying close yet independent from the high-profile Royal circle. They have offered to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves as a gesture to demonstrate their seriousness about returning, the publication reported. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

There are speculations that Meghan Markle may not be enthusiastic about the prospect of living in a small apartment at Kensington Palace. At the same time, the publication quoted Royal expert Tom Bower as saying that Prince Harry may face difficulties in returning to the UK due to the family drama that unfolded in the past.

Bower expressed concerns about the potential damage Prince Harry's return could cause to the Royal Family, given the controversies surrounding his departure and subsequent actions.

"I think Meghan would've been horrified by Harry's suggestion," OK! quoted Bower as saying. "She's not close to William and Kate ... I would imagine the last thing she'd want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."

The intention behind this move is to “please" Prince William and show their commitment to healing their strained relationship with the Duke of Cambridge, which has faced challenges since the Sussexes' departure from the royal duties, often referred to as Megxit, OK! further reported.

Read more about the development in OK! magazine’s report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST
