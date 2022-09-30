Prince Harry, Meghan Markle postponing Netflix show to ‘edit’ comments on Royal Family: Report1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
Reports suggest that Netflix wanted to release it in December following the premiere of The Crown Season 5 on November 9.
Reports suggest that Netflix wanted to release it in December following the premiere of The Crown Season 5 on November 9.
Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are postponing their forthcoming multimillion-dollar Netflix project, sources told Page Six. The publication reported that Netflix had wanted to release it in December following the premiere of The Crown Season 5 on November 9.
Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are postponing their forthcoming multimillion-dollar Netflix project, sources told Page Six. The publication reported that Netflix had wanted to release it in December following the premiere of The Crown Season 5 on November 9.
A Netflix insider has told Page 6 that Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, has been under a lot of pressure to finish the show since the company wanted it to be available for streaming in December.
A Netflix insider has told Page 6 that Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, has been under a lot of pressure to finish the show since the company wanted it to be available for streaming in December.
Also Read: Prince Harry ‘surprised’ by people’s love for King Charles, claims Royal Family expert
Also Read: Prince Harry ‘surprised’ by people’s love for King Charles, claims Royal Family expert
However, there is no announcement yet on the release date of the docuseries. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently want to make additional adjustments in the show, which might delay its premiere until later in 2023.
However, there is no announcement yet on the release date of the docuseries. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently want to make additional adjustments in the show, which might delay its premiere until later in 2023.
The same goes for Prince Harry’s memoir which has also been pushed further, as per reports. The highly-anticipated book is being edited because the Duke of Sussex does not mean to offend anyone, as per Royal expert Josh Rom. Rom also revealed that the "outpouring of love" that Britain has shown to King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla has left Prince Harry a little surprised. He is also taken aback by their affection for Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.
The same goes for Prince Harry’s memoir which has also been pushed further, as per reports. The highly-anticipated book is being edited because the Duke of Sussex does not mean to offend anyone, as per Royal expert Josh Rom. Rom also revealed that the "outpouring of love" that Britain has shown to King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla has left Prince Harry a little surprised. He is also taken aback by their affection for Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.
Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘worried they may be out of Royal Family’
Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘worried they may be out of Royal Family’
As per Page 6 sources, the majority of what Harry and Meghan have said about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, William and Kate has been removed or downplayed. Another source has confirmed that Harry and Meghan want to put off the series until next year. There are also speculations that the two might want to shelve the Netflix show altogether. When Page 6 tried reaching out to Netflix representatives, there was no response. So was the case for the Sussexes.
As per Page 6 sources, the majority of what Harry and Meghan have said about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, William and Kate has been removed or downplayed. Another source has confirmed that Harry and Meghan want to put off the series until next year. There are also speculations that the two might want to shelve the Netflix show altogether. When Page 6 tried reaching out to Netflix representatives, there was no response. So was the case for the Sussexes.
Also Read: Did King Charles not allow Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to visit Queen on deathbed?
Also Read: Did King Charles not allow Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to visit Queen on deathbed?
Other reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be concerned about losing their place in the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were earlier moved to the bottom of the official royal website this week, placing them only above Prince Andrew.
Other reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be concerned about losing their place in the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were earlier moved to the bottom of the official royal website this week, placing them only above Prince Andrew.