Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are reportedly concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strengthening their bond with two other members of the Royal Family.

As reported by the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have distanced themselves from senior royals after openly criticizing aspects of royal life. Royal author Tom Quinn has proposed that they are now rebuilding connections with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Quinn said, "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry."

"They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family," Quinn told the Mirror, adding that the situation is "made worse by the fact that the senior royals' main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are said to have maintained a connection with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their relocation to the United States. Despite Harry's apparent lack of sympathy for Prince Andrew, reports of their close relationship have been persistent in the tabloids.

Notably, Eugenie even visited Harry in America, and they were seen together at the Super Bowl in 2022. However, whether a similar level of closeness exists between the sisters and Prince William and Princess Kate remains uncertain.

