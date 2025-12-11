Prince Harry-Meghan Markle react to Australia's under-16 social media ban: 'It doesn’t fix fundamental issue'

In the backdrop of Australia’s social media ban on children under 16, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement through their Archewell Foundation. The couple praised it as a protective measure but criticised it for not addressing deeper issues in tech design and business incentives. Calling it a “bold” decision aimed to protect children, they suggested that this move “doesn’t fix the fundamental issue."

In a press release dated 10 December, Archewell Foundation said, “This bold, decisive action to protect children at a critical moment in their development sends a strong signal that a child’s mind is not a commodity to be exploited. It buys young people valuable time back in their childhoods, but it doesn’t fix the fundamental issue we all still face with social media platforms.”

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle react to Australia's under-16s social media ban.

Suggesting that children have no right to privacy and their safety is at stake, the couple's statement added, “The ban is an effective measure to stop imminent harm, but ultimately only works as a band aid that does not address tech’s broken design and exploitive business incentives, requiring us to protect young people in the first place.”

Advocates of online safety and the dangers of social media, the couple believe that children harm from “exploitive business incentives” as algorithms are designed in such a way to maximize engagement and this law would further “create new opportunities for their (children) lives to be surveilled.”

The couple asserted that big techs should consider well-being of young people instead of just growth. Calling out on big tech platforms to take accountability for their actions, Harry and Meghan's message read, “We look forward to the next step to hold tech accountable for its design choices and hope leaders of new technologies learn the lessons of failing to prioritize the well-being of young people.”

This recent legislation makes Australia the first country worldwide to impose national age limits on social media. With 10 prominent social media platforms under its radar, the Australian authorities on Thursday sought a report on the number of accounts deactivated since the ban came into effect.

Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch are the platforms under scanner which will face heavy fines of up to $49.5 million from 10 December for breaching the restrictions.