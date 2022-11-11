Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s marriage will ‘end in tears’: Prince William’s godmother2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
The Royal Family member is claimed to have said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage would ‘end in tears’.
Lady Susan Hussey has predicted that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would "end in tears", Royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed. The Baroness Hussey of North Bradley, a longtime lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II, said it before the couple's 2018 wedding. Lady Susan Hussey, a godmother of Prince William, allegedly said it while out to dinner with a few theatre executives. Bower is the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.
Hussey suddenly took the future of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seriously while discussing how Meghan might become associated with the National Theatre after the wedding, the Daily Express reported. She is claimed to have said, "That will all end in tears. Mark my words."
Some Royal Family sources earlier claimed that, days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Harry’s friends thought marrying Meghan would be a “bad idea".
Harry invited 16 of his former Eton classmates to join him at Sandringham for supper on Friday, shooting on Saturday, and lunch on Sunday. Harry was anticipating endless conversation with his closest friends, but everyone left feeling exhausted after meeting Meghan for the first time because she confronted every visitor who didn't share her beliefs. Meghan's presence and lack of humour made the event less enjoyable, claimed Bower.
In Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors that was published earlier in 2022, it is claimed that Meghan immediately confronted any visitor who made jokes about sexism, feminism, or transgender people.
Meghan was regarded by Harry's friends as lacking a sense of humour. They exchanged texts and questioned what Meghan may be experiencing. Harry must be "nuts" to have selected her, one of them reasoned - as per the book.
