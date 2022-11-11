Lady Susan Hussey has predicted that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would "end in tears", Royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed. The Baroness Hussey of North Bradley, a longtime lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II, said it before the couple's 2018 wedding. Lady Susan Hussey, a godmother of Prince William, allegedly said it while out to dinner with a few theatre executives. Bower is the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}