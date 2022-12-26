Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old US home up for sale. Guess what's the price

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old US home up for sale. Guess what's the price1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
The 12,804 square foot house had been listed for sale for almost a year and a half
The stunning California home that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once owned and are no longer residing in is currently on the market for $33.5 million, according to a report.
According to the New York Post, a businessman named Mark Schulhof is the owner of the home. He paid $14.6 million for it in 2013, and it has six bedrooms, a gym, a theatre, a bar, a game room, a meditation room, and is situated on more than 2 acres of landscaped grounds with an ocean view.
In addition to a large dining room with a silver-leaf ceiling and several sculptures, the home also has a five-car garage and numerous technological features like a generator, solar power, and a greywater irrigation system, according to the report.
The report also mentioned that the home was constructed in 2006 and its architecture was done by Don Nulty and J.F. Brennan, while Natasha Baradaran designed the interior. The 12,804 square foot house had been listed for sale for almost a year and a half.
According to the report, it is being marketed by Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers and Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties.
However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry own another property in Montecito instead, which they paid nearly $15 million for. In the documentary series, Meghan Markle even revealed that she miscarried her second child the morning after moving in the Montecito house.
