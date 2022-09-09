Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal title to change in post-Elizabeth era?2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:05 PM IST
- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped back as ‘senior’ royals in 2020
While news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children now being able to use royal titles after their grandfather King Charles III accession to the throne goes viral, what remains unfamiliar is what happens to the King's younger son and his spouse.