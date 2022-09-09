While news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children now being able to use royal titles after their grandfather King Charles III accession to the throne goes viral, what remains unfamiliar is what happens to the King's younger son and his spouse.

For the uninitiated, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped back as "senior" royals in 2020. They had announced that they would work to become financially independent. The couple resides in California, United States of America with their two children- Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The demise of the matriarch who reigned for 70 years is bound to change the family dynamics, wherein how the Royals deal with Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Elizabeth era.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to get title change?

Prince Charles' ascension to the throne as King Charles III will bring into effect a number of alteration of title within his own lineage.

This includes his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is now Queen Consort, a title bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Further down Charles' elder son and next in line for the throne Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will now become Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. The pair can also become the Prince and Princess of Wales if King Charles III chooses to grant them the honour.

Meanwhile, King Charles III's younger son, Harry and his wife Meghan had become Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they got married in 2018. They continue to remain so. on stepping back as senior royal they have only lost the honour of being addressed as His and Her Royal Highness.

However, their titles are unlikely to change with Charles' ascension.

Under protocols established by King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to the title Her Royal Highness or His Royal Highness (HRH) and prince or princess. This means that Harry and Meghan's both children can now be addressed as Prince and Princess. This marks a change as both Archie,3, and Lillibet,1, were born without riyal titles.

However, whether Harry and Meghan chooses to retain the prince and princess title for their children remains unclear.