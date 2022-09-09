Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal title to change in post-Elizabeth era?

Under protocols established by King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to the title Her Royal Highness or His Royal Highness (HRH) and prince or princess. This means that Harry and Meghan's both children can now be addressed as Prince and Princess. This marks a change as both Archie,3, and Lillibet,1, were born without riyal titles.

