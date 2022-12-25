Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slam British daily over article that compared Duchess of Sussex with Cersei Lannister2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 07:44 AM IST
The article on Meghan Markle has been highly controversial and strongly criticised.
Following The Sun's apology and admission that it regrets printing a highly-criticised article about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and his wife have accused the British tabloid of pulling a "PR stunt". Jeremy Clarkson called The Duchess of Sussex an “unhinged monster". The journalist said that Meghan should be stripped off and carried through the streets, while referring to a scene from Game of Thrones that shows Cersei Lannister being publicly humiliated.