Following The Sun's apology and admission that it regrets printing a highly-criticised article about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and his wife have accused the British tabloid of pulling a "PR stunt". Jeremy Clarkson called The Duchess of Sussex an “unhinged monster". The journalist said that Meghan should be stripped off and carried through the streets, while referring to a scene from Game of Thrones that shows Cersei Lannister being publicly humiliated.

“At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, "Shame!" and throw lumps of excrement at her," Clarkson wrote.

“WE all know in our heart of hearts that Harold Markle is a slightly dim but fun- loving chin who flew Apache helicopter gunships in Afghanistan and cavorted around Las Vegas hotel rooms with naked hookers," Clarkson wrote further while referring to Prince Harry as Harold Markle. “But then along came Meghan, who obviously used some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke.".

The article has been highly controversial and strongly criticised. More than 20,000 complaints were sent to the Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO), and prominent personalities like novelist Philip Pullman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticised the essay, which has now been taken down by the British daily.

A representative for Harry and Meghan criticised TheSun for failing to get in touch with The Duchess of Sussex directly to apologise. Such a situation would not have happened if The Sun did not continue to profit from and promote hate, violence, and misogyny, said the rep while pointing out that the public deserves the publication's regrets for its hazardous remarks.

"The fact that The Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt," the spokesperson said. "A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we're not holding our breath."