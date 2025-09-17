Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to appear in Disneyland 70th anniversary docu after special trip for Lilibet’s birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are set to make a surprise appearance in a new ABC News special marking the 70th anniversary of Disneyland.

Meghan and Harry Join Disneyland Documentary After Family Trip for Lilibet’s Birthday The documentary, titled ‘The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland – Special Edition of 20/20’, will air on September 21 in the US, and features a lineup of celebrities sharing personal memories from the theme park.

ABC confirmed the royal couple's involvement in a press release, “Viewers will hear reflections on childhood visits to the park from some of Disney’s biggest fans. And an exclusive message from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on what the park means to them and their family.”

The Sussexes recently visited Disneyland in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to celebrate Lilibet’s fourth birthday. The family reportedly spent two days in the park enjoying rides, shows, and a Disney princess-inspired birthday celebration.

Meghan, 44, later shared a short video from the trip on Instagram, offering followers a rare glimpse into their family life.

“Thank you, @disneyland, for giving our family two days of pure joy!” she wrote in the caption.

The video showed scenes of the children on classic rides, watching fireworks, and Lilibet cutting into a birthday cake while Peggy Lee’s “It’s a Good Day” played in the background.

Other well-known names appearing in the documentary include Neil Patrick Harris, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Favreau, Tiffany Haddish, and Patrick Warburton, all sharing their nostalgic and personal connections to the theme park.

The documentary celebrates Disneyland’s cultural legacy and the personal meaning it holds for visitors of all ages — including royal families.