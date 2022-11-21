For their courage in opposing racism within the Royal Family, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are all set to receive a prestigious human rights award. The president of the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation, which will honour The Duke and The Duchess of Sussex the Ripple of Hope award in December, has explained why the Royal couple would receive the prestigious human rights award.
The pair was picked for the honour because they questioned the "power structure" of the Royal Family, according to Kerry Kennedy - the niece of John F. Kennedy and daughter of Robert Kennedy. Their "heroic stand" against "structural racism" within the UK’s oldest institution was hailed by Kerry.
Places at Harry and Meghan's table are reportedly selling for up to $1 million ( ₹8 crore) as, on December 6 in New York, the Royal couple is expected to attend the major gala function to be emceed by Alec Baldwin. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Siris co-founder Frank Baker will also be honoured at the event.
Kerry thought back to the time in 1966 when her father travelled to South Africa and gave a speech in front of a white audience. Talking about racial justice, he claimed, was the generation's problem. He also discussed moral courage, stating that few people would have the guts to challenge the power structures that were upheld by their friends, family and communities. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done exactly what her father spoke about, she told El Confidencial’s Vanitatis.
Harry and Meghan showed the Royal Family what they were doing wrong. The couple warned them that they couldn't maintain the institution's practice of systemic racism and that they couldn't continue to misunderstand mental illness, Kerry said. They knew that, by doing this, they would suffer negative consequences, be shunned and lose their family, according to Kerry. She said Harry and Meghan did it anyway because they had believed that, if they didn't question the authority, they wouldn’t be able to live with themselves.
