Harry and Meghan showed the Royal Family what they were doing wrong. The couple warned them that they couldn't maintain the institution's practice of systemic racism and that they couldn't continue to misunderstand mental illness, Kerry said. They knew that, by doing this, they would suffer negative consequences, be shunned and lose their family, according to Kerry. She said Harry and Meghan did it anyway because they had believed that, if they didn't question the authority, they wouldn’t be able to live with themselves.