Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to raise their children in Africa: Report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to raise their children in Africa: Report2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Harry and Meghan have been under fire for their statements on the Royal Family since moving to the US.
Prior to leaving their roles as senior Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning a move to Africa. The 88-year-old zoologist Dame Jane Goodall, a longtime personal friend of The Duke of Sussex, claimed that Harry was determined to raise son Archie "running barefoot with African children", the Daily Mail reported.