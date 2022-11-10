Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to raise their children in Africa: Report

Prior to leaving their roles as senior Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning a move to Africa. The 88-year-old zoologist Dame Jane Goodall, a longtime personal friend of The Duke of Sussex, claimed that Harry was determined to raise son Archie "running barefoot with African children", the Daily Mail reported.

The connection between Prince Harry and Dame Jane Goodall has been well-documented. In an interview for the British Vogue issue that Meghan edited in 2019, Dame Jane Goodall discussed meeting and cuddling Archie.

Harry and Meghan have been under fire for their statements on the Royal Family since moving to the US, and the impending publication of Prince Harry's book, Spare, has caused anxiety in the family. In her most recent interview with The Times, the Dame declined to address these scandals.

A "bespoke" role for Prince Harry that would have allowed the pair to be headquartered in Africa was reportedly being designed for them by Harry's advisers in 2019. Sir David Manning, a former British ambassador to the United States, led a team that developed the plan, which would have included charity work, promotion of Britain and some work on behalf of the Commonwealth, The Sunday Times reported.

Even after the birth of their first child, Royal courtiers had planned for Harry and Meghan to assume a special role in Africa. However, those plans never materialised, and the couple eventually left their position and relocated to California, where they currently reside with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Harry is known to have a strong affinity for Africa as a result of his frequent travels there. Chelsy Davy, his ex-girlfriend, is from Zimbabwe.In 2006, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Harry co-founded Sentebale, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to helping local children in need. The name, which in Sesotho means "forget-me-not", stands for a commitment to remember the most helpless kids in the area.

Given that Meghan is 43% Nigerian, as she disclosed on her podcast Archetypes, she would also have a great affection for Africa.