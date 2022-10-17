Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t be invited to King Charles III coronation if…: Report2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
King Charles III won't mind being criticised by Prince Harry, but there is something he won't tolerate, according to a source.
King Charles III won't mind being criticised by Prince Harry, but there is something he won't tolerate, according to a source.
If Prince Harry criticises Queen Consort Camilla in his future memoir, King Charles III won't invite the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to his coronation, a source has claimed. On May 6, 2023, a coronation ceremony for the King and the Queen Consort will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.
If Prince Harry criticises Queen Consort Camilla in his future memoir, King Charles III won't invite the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to his coronation, a source has claimed. On May 6, 2023, a coronation ceremony for the King and the Queen Consort will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be permitted to attend the coronation, according to a friend of Camilla, if the highly-awaited book mentions Camilla. According to the insider, Charles' intensely-passionate relationship with Camilla and his feelings of protectiveness toward her are to blame for this, reported the Daily Beast.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be permitted to attend the coronation, according to a friend of Camilla, if the highly-awaited book mentions Camilla. According to the insider, Charles' intensely-passionate relationship with Camilla and his feelings of protectiveness toward her are to blame for this, reported the Daily Beast.
Prince Harry's opinion about his stepmother Camilla, along with his rift with brother Prince William, tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles and the aftermath of his and Meghan's departure from the Royal Family in 2020, will likely all be covered in the memoir, which Penguin Random House is planning to publish.
Prince Harry's opinion about his stepmother Camilla, along with his rift with brother Prince William, tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles and the aftermath of his and Meghan's departure from the Royal Family in 2020, will likely all be covered in the memoir, which Penguin Random House is planning to publish.
Since Charles is so fiercely protective of Camilla, nearly everything he has done over the past 20 years has been aimed at helping the public accept Camilla, the source said. If Harry forces Charles to make a decision by bashing Camilla in his book, there is no doubt he would select Camilla, the source added. It is, however, fine for Harry to criticise Charles as “he can take it on the chin", the friend said.
Since Charles is so fiercely protective of Camilla, nearly everything he has done over the past 20 years has been aimed at helping the public accept Camilla, the source said. If Harry forces Charles to make a decision by bashing Camilla in his book, there is no doubt he would select Camilla, the source added. It is, however, fine for Harry to criticise Charles as “he can take it on the chin", the friend said.
It has been previously reported that Prince Harry's book, originally scheduled for publication in 2022, may be delayed even further because he is rewriting some of it in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's demise. The book is being edited because the Duke of Sussex does not mean to offend anyone, according to a Royal expert.
It has been previously reported that Prince Harry's book, originally scheduled for publication in 2022, may be delayed even further because he is rewriting some of it in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's demise. The book is being edited because the Duke of Sussex does not mean to offend anyone, according to a Royal expert.
The Royal Household declined to comment on the report. The guest list is still up for discussion, according to sources at the palace, leaving Harry and Meghan's inclusion or exclusion deliberately open.
The Royal Household declined to comment on the report. The guest list is still up for discussion, according to sources at the palace, leaving Harry and Meghan's inclusion or exclusion deliberately open.