Since Charles is so fiercely protective of Camilla, nearly everything he has done over the past 20 years has been aimed at helping the public accept Camilla, the source said. If Harry forces Charles to make a decision by bashing Camilla in his book, there is no doubt he would select Camilla, the source added. It is, however, fine for Harry to criticise Charles as “he can take it on the chin", the friend said.