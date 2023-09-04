Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t return to UK because of Kate Middleton; Royal expert reveals why1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to the UK due to the prospect of Meghan having to curtsy to Kate Middleton.
Royal biographer Andrew Morton has recently suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to the UK due to the prospect of Meghan having to curtsy to Kate Middleton, when and if Prince William takes the throne. Morton, who has been a close collaborator with Princess Diana, appeared on Sky News' "Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips" to share his insights on the matter.