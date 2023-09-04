Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to the UK due to the prospect of Meghan having to curtsy to Kate Middleton.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton has recently suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to the UK due to the prospect of Meghan having to curtsy to Kate Middleton, when and if Prince William takes the throne. Morton, who has been a close collaborator with Princess Diana, appeared on Sky News' "Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips" to share his insights on the matter.

Meghan and Harry, who distanced themselves as senior royals in 2020, are now leading independent lives in California. According to Morton, this new chapter in their lives in the US is yet another reason they won't make Britain their home again. The couple are working on their own initiatives and expanding their influence through various ventures.

Prince Harry is scheduled to return to the UK solo, to attend the WellChild awards ceremony in London. This trip back home coincides with the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. However, no official word has been issued as to whether Harry is included in any memorial events for the late monarch.

Following the WellChild awards, Harry will proceed to Germany, where he's expected to join Meghan for the Invictus Games - an event dedicated to injured soldiers. On the home front, an undisclosed source within the Royal circle has revealed to the Daily Mail that Harry is unlikely to meet his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William, during his UK stay.

Morton's comments come in the wake of the Duke of Sussex's candid remarks about the absence of a support system following his mother Princess Diana's tragic demise in 1997. He opened up in a recent Netflix series on the Invictus Games about feeling unsupported by the Royal Family.