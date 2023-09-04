Hello User
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't return to UK because of Kate Middleton; Royal expert reveals why

1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to the UK due to the prospect of Meghan having to curtsy to Kate Middleton.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Royal biographer Andrew Morton has recently suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to the UK due to the prospect of Meghan having to curtsy to Kate Middleton, when and if Prince William takes the throne. Morton, who has been a close collaborator with Princess Diana, appeared on Sky News' "Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips" to share his insights on the matter.

Meghan and Harry, who distanced themselves as senior royals in 2020, are now leading independent lives in California. According to Morton, this new chapter in their lives in the US is yet another reason they won't make Britain their home again. The couple are working on their own initiatives and expanding their influence through various ventures.

Also Read: Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in ‘Suits’, read scripts before shooting

Prince Harry is scheduled to return to the UK solo, to attend the WellChild awards ceremony in London. This trip back home coincides with the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. However, no official word has been issued as to whether Harry is included in any memorial events for the late monarch.

Following the WellChild awards, Harry will proceed to Germany, where he's expected to join Meghan for the Invictus Games - an event dedicated to injured soldiers. On the home front, an undisclosed source within the Royal circle has revealed to the Daily Mail that Harry is unlikely to meet his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William, during his UK stay.

Also Read: Peace talks? King Charles, Prince Harry to come together for crucial meeting; no Meghan Markle involved

Morton's comments come in the wake of the Duke of Sussex's candid remarks about the absence of a support system following his mother Princess Diana's tragic demise in 1997. He opened up in a recent Netflix series on the Invictus Games about feeling unsupported by the Royal Family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST
