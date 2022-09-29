Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned about losing their place in the Royal Family, according to a Royal expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were moved to the bottom of the official royal website this week, placing them only above Prince Andrew.

Harry and Meghan must be concerned that they are gradually being removed from the royal picture, according to royal biographer Phil Dampier, who spoke to The Sun Online. King Charles may not grant the children of Harry and Meghan, Archie (3) and Lilibet (1), the titles of Prince and Princess because of his apparent hesitation. The HRH title and the title of prince or princess are automatically given to a sovereign's offspring and grandchildren under rules established by King George V in 1917.

Dampier also referred to the incident of pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having been pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family’s website. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still working members of the family, their whereabouts will be found right below after everyone else. As per Dampier, it is “another indicator that they are not seen as working Royals".

There are some other reports that indicate that King Charles did not allow Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, to visit The Queen while the latter was on her deathbed. Senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry, travelled to Scotland after news of the Queen's illness. Charles, who would later become The King, decided that Meghan Markle would not go to Balmoral Castle and stay in London because Meghan visiting The Queen would be “inappropriate".

Charles delivered a message for Harry and Meghan in a televised speech shortly after he was crowned The King. “Today, I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

As per Dampier, insisting that it is impossible to continue with the obligations and duties that come with a life of public service while walking away from The Royal Family, the Queen made it clear at the time that Harry and Meghan had to be either in or out. The Royal expert thinks King Charles and Prince William are likely to "feel the same way".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from their Royal positions in January 2020. After the Queen's funeral, Meghan and Harry reportedly flew back to California.