Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried they may be 'out' of Royal Family
King Charles may not grant the children of Harry and Meghan the titles of Prince and Princess.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned about losing their place in the Royal Family, according to a Royal expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were moved to the bottom of the official royal website this week, placing them only above Prince Andrew.