Prince Harry, Meghan ‘would not be welcome in UK either’, says Royal commentator. Here's why2 min read . 02:39 PM IST
- Angela Levin says that Prince Harry and Meghna Markle have started to appear ‘desperate’ for influence
“I don't think they would be welcome in this country either", Royal commentator Angela Levin said with regards to Prince Harry and his wife Meghna Markle.
The author of the book Harry: A Biography of a Prince, Levin says that Prince Harry and Meghna Markle have started to appear ‘desperate’ for power or influence after they decided to step back from being Senior Royals.
The differences in the Royal family surfaced after the death of their longest ruling monarch and Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in September.
Prince Harry, whose memoir Spare was released in January this year and have been being sold at heavy discounts. The book has remained at the top list on Amazon even in the pre-orders stage.
However, Levin comments that the Royal couple, who now resides in California, US, have ‘no other stories to offer’. She presumes that Harry and Meghan might never return to UK.
Angela Levin said, “Well, I am sure King Charles would like (for the Sussexes to return) because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don't like what they are doing."
Royal watchers believed that King Charles’s first address to the nation after his mother’s death singling out Harry and Meghan was a move towards a rapprochement. “I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.
“They would have to step in line which I don't think Meghan would want to do," Angela Levin added.
“I personally don't think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories - I mean, I don't know how many more stories you can tell about your life - who knows, they might come back," the royal commentator said.
“But I don't think they would come crawling back. I don't think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really." Levin concluded.
Earlier, Royal biographer Angela Levin had claimed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry mistreated Queen Consort Camilla.
Ina recent survey, it was revealed that Meghan Markle has outshined King Charles III and Prince William, the heir to the throne, in the list of most influential royals.
According to a study of Financial World, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth II is the most influential royal based on an analysis of Google searches, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags.
