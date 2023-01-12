Prince Harry not invited for coronation of King Charles? All you need to know as 'Spare' makes waves2 min read . 01:18 PM IST
According to reports, senior royals have balked at the possibility of private conversations 'ending up in paperback'.
As Prince Harry's revelations in ‘Spare’ make waves across the world, the British royal might find himself uninvited from King Charles' coronation. Tabloid reports quoting sources suggest that Prince Harry will not be welcome at the event, with senior royals balking at the possibility of private conversations 'ending up in paperback'.
On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex released a highly personal and intimate account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with Meghan Markle. The tell-all memoir - one of the most highly anticipated and discussed in recent times - topped 1.4 million copies in first day sales.
Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press appears to have struck a nerve. Indeed, Harry’s description of royals leaking unflattering information about other members of the family in exchange for positive coverage of themselves is but one of the more tawdry allegations in the book.
Now, as excerpts from the book go viral, sources told The Sun that they were concerned about private conversations ‘making it into the paperback edition of Spare’. Senior royals including Edward and Anne had reportedly been part of such discussions.
Earlier this week as leaked excerpts from 'Spare' sparked debate, reports had suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would still be sent an invite. However, they were not expected to attend the May 6 event. It is pertinent to note here that Buckingham Palace is yet to finalise or release the guest list.
Similar claims had also surfaced in December 2022 after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary. The six-part docuseries came out in December last year, covering everything from the Duchess' time with the Royal Family and their childhoods to the discriminatory media coverage Meghan endured in the UK and the effects of what became known as 'Megxit' after the two decided to step back from royal duties.
(With inputs from agencies)
