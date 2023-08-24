Prince Harry is preparing to make a journey back to the United Kingdom in September, marking his return on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. The Duke of Sussex has an important engagement lined up – delivering a speech at the prestigious WellChild Awards ceremony in London on September 7.

The occasion has set the stage for a potential reunion, as it coincides with the sombre anniversary on September 8. Notably, the Duke will also be commencing his commitments for the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf on September 9, which underscores his commitment to important causes.

While his visit promises a blend of emotions, Prince Harry's plans might not include encounters with his family members in the public eye. His brother Prince William and father King Charles will reportedly have other engagements at the time of his visit, keeping them apart despite the poignant occasion.

For the first time since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the US, the Duke will have to seek permission from authorities for accommodations within the Royal fold.

Following his departure from Frogmore Cottage, his former Windsor residence, Prince Harry will need to request permission from Buckingham Palace to arrange for lodgings. During Harry’s visit, Meghan is not expected to accompany him to the UK.

Peace talks with King Charles

Hopes for potential “peace talks" between King Charles and Prince Harry have been firmly put to rest by sources within the Royal circle. Recent speculations had hinted at a possible encounter between the two on September 17, yet insiders with close connections to both King Charles and Prince William have debunked these notions, according to The Daily Beast.

Though King Charles is reputedly inclined towards fostering a reconciliation with his grandson Harry, those in his inner circle remain sceptical about the feasibility of a face-to-face meeting. This scepticism is particularly amplified given the timing, as the King is gearing up for a significant state visit to France, further diminishing the likelihood of such an immediate interaction.