Prince Harry plans to return to UK amid rumours of ‘peace talks’ with King Charles1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Prince Harry will return to the UK in September, but a reunion with his family seems unlikely.
Prince Harry is preparing to make a journey back to the United Kingdom in September, marking his return on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. The Duke of Sussex has an important engagement lined up – delivering a speech at the prestigious WellChild Awards ceremony in London on September 7.