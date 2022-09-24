Prince Harry, Prince Andrew didn't salute Queen’s coffin at funeral, here's why!

Dressed in morning suits Harry and Andrew are not permitted to offer a salute because it is a custom and duty reserved only for those in uniform.
During the state funeral proceedings of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were unable to take part in salutes as they are no longer working royals.
As per customs, only the King and his immediate family are allowed to salute the coffin of late Queen. So, the King led his family and hundreds of servicemen and women in saluting the Queen outside Westminster Abbey and again before her coffin was transported from Wellington Arch in central London to Windsor.
Including Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, King Charles II were all in military uniform. However, the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex stood still with their arms firmly by their sides.
Having being banned from wearing their military uniforms to the majority of ceremonial events, the princes were dressed in traditional morning suits.
“Prince Harry will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother," inews quoted his spokesperson as saying.
“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the spokesperson added.