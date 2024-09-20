Prince Harry returning to UK without Meghan Markle to host Wellchild Awards, says report

Prince Harry, the patron of WellChild Awards, is set to return to the United Kingdom on September 30 to attend the event’s 2024 edition. However, the organizers have yet to confirm that his wife Meghan Markle and his children Archie and Lilibet will join the Duke of Sussex during his homecoming.

“I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs, the Duke of Sussex said while announcing his presence during the event.

Harry's visit to the United Kingdom comes shortly after the royal couple visited Colombia on a short tour over the summer.

The charity, which has been a key focus of Prince Harry even after he moved to California in 2020, holds the event annually to celebrate children who are living with serious illnesses.

Several times the Duke has expressed his deep pride in supporting such a vital cause.

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”

According to some royal experts, Prince Harry regularly attends the event and interacts directly with the children and their caregivers. This year, the prince is expected to spend some time with the award winners and their families ahead of the event.

It is important to note that the Duke of Sussex will present the Wellchild Awards 2024 for Inspirational Child (4-6 years) category.