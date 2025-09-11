Prince Harry reunites with his father King Charles after 19-month estrangement

Prince Harry reunited with his father King Charles III at Clarence House in London on Wednesday (September 10), marking the end of a 19-month-long estrangement after months of speculation about a reconciliation.

Private tea at Clarence House According to media reports, the Duke of Sussex met the king for a private tea at his London residence. Media noted Harry’s black car entering Clarence House shortly after the king returned from Scotland. The visit lasted less than an hour before Harry departed.

The meeting was their first since February 2024 and came after Harry appealed for “reconciliation” earlier this year, saying he did “not know how much longer my father has.”

Previous meetings and strained ties Harry last met his father in February 2024, shortly after Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis. That meeting, also at Clarence House, lasted under 45 minutes before Harry flew back to California.

Relations between Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, remain strained. Though both were in Windsor on Monday, they did not meet, with Harry instead visiting Queen Elizabeth II’s grave on the third anniversary of her death.

Harry's busy UK visit Harry has been in the UK since Monday for a series of engagements, including a visit earlier on Wednesday to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London. He is also scheduled to attend an Invictus Games Foundation event in the evening.

The duke has returned to the UK three times since his last meeting with Charles but had not managed to see his father until now.

Ongoing tensions with the royals Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry has frequently criticised the royal family.