Prince Harry reveals Meghan misled audience during Ophrah interview

Prince Harry reveals Meghan misled audience during Ophrah interview2 min read . 09:23 PM IST
- Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ reveals that Meghan Markle has misconstrued the truth about her spat with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, had misled her viewers during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Duke of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry has revealed in his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’. Prince Harry's book is scheduled to be released on 10 January this year.
The book reveals that Meghan Markle has misconstrued the truth about her spat with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. During the interview, Markle has said that the spat over flower girls' dresses, whereas, according to Prince Harry, Kate was unhappy with something that Meghan said, New York Post reported.
According to the book, Meghan had said the Princess of Wales "must have a baby brain because of her hormones," before the former's wedding to Prince harry in 2018. To Meghan's comments, Kate had reportedly said that they weren't close enough for her to be making such comments, according to Page Six.
US Weekly cited an excerpt from the book, and quoted Harry as having written, “Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses were. ‘And the wedding is in four days!'"
“A short time later I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing," Harry continued but noted that Kate didn't mean ‘harm'. “I was horrified to see [Meghan] so upset, but I didn't think it was a catastrophe… Indeed the next morning Kate came by with flowers and a card that said she was sorry."
During the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former 'Suits' actor, Meghan Marrkle, said that tabloids falsely claimed that she made Kate Middleton cry during a spat over flower girl dresses for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.
In the explosive with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex said, “The narrative with Kate, which didn't happen, was difficult and something that I think, that's when everything changed, really." She added, “No, no, the reverse happened." At that time, Meghan Markle said that her sister-in-law was upset about something but she made amends.
"She owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone," Markle said.
Markle then confirmed that the feud had to do with flower girl dresses “and it made me cry and it hurt my feelings."
Harry claimed that the discomfort between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle began when the latter was being introduced to the royal family.
Harry in his memoir mentioned an incident when Meghan Markle seemed to surprise Kate Middleton by asking for a lip-gloss before their attendance at the first Royal Foundation forum summit in 2018.
He continued to write that Kate Middleton searched her bag before offering Meghan Markle her lip-gloss but when Meghan used the gloss, Kate made a "disgusted" face.
