Prince Harry's explosive tell-all memoir continues to make waves with new revelations coming to light on a daily basis. Most recently, the British royal said that his late grandmother had asked his wife about her views on former US President Donald Trump during their first meeting.
Actor Meghan Markle's first meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II - a somewhat different experience than regular meetings with a partner's family - began with curtsy and protocol training. The Suits alum was taught how to curtsy by Sarah Ferguson before being taken inside Windsor Castle for an audience with the late Queen.
“Granny even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump. This was just before the November 2016 election, so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican candidate," Harry recalls.
He adds that the Queen had appeared pleased with Markle's diplomatic response to the question. While the former actor has been vocal about her views on Trump, her response to the Queen focused primarily on the fact that she had lived in Canada for seven years.
During an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore the same year, Meghan had announced that she would she would leave the US if Trump managed to win the Presidential elections. At the time she had also revealed that she might stay in Canada.
While Trump was not on their 2018 wedding guestlist, he appears to have borne no ill will. The President even told Piers Morgan during an interview that he wanted the "lovely couple" to be 'happy'.
After months of anticipation and a blanket publicity blitz, Harry's book "Spare" went on sale Tuesday, clocking up a record 1.4 million English language sales in its first 24 hours.
In his blockbuster autobiography, Harry complains bitterly of his treatment as the second son of Charles and the late Princess Diana.
The book also details a string of often petty grievances after he became engaged to Meghan who has also complained she was not supported by the royals.
Public opinion in Britain has swung against Harry in the wake of the book's publication -- in the middle of the country's most serious cost of living crisis in a generation.
(With inputs from agencies)
