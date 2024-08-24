Prince Harry reveals who tagged him the ’Spare’. It was...

  • The Duke of Sussex, in a recent interview, unearthed a snippet from his book which delves into his relationship with his father, King Charles.

Updated24 Aug 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, released his memoir 'Spare' on 10 January 2023.’ (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, released his memoir ’Spare’ on 10 January 2023.’ (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

A year after publishing his book 'Spare', British Royal Prince Harry spilled the beans on how he ended up with the name of his memoir. When Harry kept the name 'Spare', royal enthusiasts around the globe were taken aback, but now he has revealed its origins, reporting to OK Magazine.

The Duke of Sussex, in a recent interview, unearthed a snippet from his book which delves into his relationship with his father, King Charles. In those snippets, Harry mentioned that his father coined the nickname in response to Princess Diana giving birth to a second son.

Recalling his father, King Charles' words, Harry said, as quoted by OK Magazine, "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare - my work is done."

Earlier, The Guardian highlighted Prince Harry has always harboured resentment towards his nickname.

"Harry's resentment of being the 'spare' is the underlying theme of his book, through chapters on his childhood, his schooling, his career as a royal and in the British Army, his relationship with his parents and brother, and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding and marriage, to their own experience of parenthood," The Guardian reported.

Though Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday earlier in August, it was reported that he 'spends most of his time thinking about the past'.

"I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate," The Times quoted a confidant of The Duke as saying.

"If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move. They have made their decision, left the working royal family and left the UK," OK quoted Jennie, a confidant as saying.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, released his memoir 'Spare' on 10 January 2023. It was ghostwritten by J. R. Moehringer and published by Penguin Random House.

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

