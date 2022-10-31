Prince Harry’s book: Ex-girlfriends, friends were shocked when he requested THIS: Report2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 08:23 AM IST
The Duke of Sussex's request shocked Harry’s friends and ex-girlfriends. Here is why.
The Duke of Sussex's request shocked Harry’s friends and ex-girlfriends. Here is why.
Over the summer, Prince Harry contacted a few of his friends and ex-girlfriends to inquire about their availability to assist with his book. The Duke of Sussex reportedly requested those close friends in England to divulge some private details about his connections and upbringing. The request shocked Harry’s friends and ex-girlfriends. Here is why.