Over the summer, Prince Harry contacted a few of his friends and ex-girlfriends to inquire about their availability to assist with his book. The Duke of Sussex reportedly requested those close friends in England to divulge some private details about his connections and upbringing. The request shocked Harry’s friends and ex-girlfriends. Here is why.

One insider added that, given how Harry urged his close associates in the past to keep quiet about his personal life and to refrain from speaking with the media about him, some of the people the prince reached out to found this request "ironic", reported The Sun.

Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas are among long-term girlfriends of Prince Harry. However, it is unclear if they were contacted by the Duke for his book.

Although they were courteous and indicated they would consider it, the majority of friends and ex-girlfriends finally declined, according to the source. It seemed a little strange, the source revealed, that Harry would freak out if he ever suspected they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their assistance.

Media reports suggest that publisher Penguin Random House requested that Harry modify several parts of Spare. After the death of the Queen, Harry was determined to make things better as well. The book will anyway cause worries at Buckingham Palace that it would rekindle disputes and include accusations of racism against senior royals like King Charles and Camilla.

There have been rumours that Harry had to submit his new book more than once before publishers would accept it, which has led to concerns that it has been "sexed up" with disclosures that will shock the Royal Family. Harry received an advance payment to start writing the book. He was supposed to receive the next instalment upon submitting an acceptable second draft.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was originally due out in 2022. Of a £35-million ( ₹330 crore) book deal, Harry has been given an advance of £17.5 million ( ₹167 crore).