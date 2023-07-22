Prince Harry's conspicuous absence from his close friend Jack Mann's wedding has raised eyebrows and shed light on the apparent strain in his relationships with those once closest to him. The Daily Mail's Diary Editor, Richard Eden, has remarked on the 'sad situation' Harry finds himself in, with potential estrangement from former companions.

In his memoirs, the Duke of Sussex revealed being 'chastised' by some of his closest friends after his revealing interview. This seems to have caused significant damage to old relationships.

The Daily Mail's Royal Editor, Rebecca English, echoes the sentiment, reporting that many people are genuinely appalled by Harry's actions since stepping away from royal duties. The fallout from his revelations has had a profound impact on his former friends, who feel deeply hurt.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the royal family. They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other," she said.

“There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said: ‘We’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid," she added while speaking about Harry’s friends.

Growing up, Harry and Prince William cultivated a tight-knit circle of friends around them. However, recent events appear to have strained these bonds significantly, especially after his marriage with Meghan Markle.

While Prince Harry did attend his father's official Coronation, he swiftly returned to the US to celebrate his son Archie's birthday, leaving behind his American wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children in their Montecito home. This decision may have alleviated tensions among certain circles, as there were concerns that Meghan's presence could exacerbate family issues.