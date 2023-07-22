Prince Harry’s close friends are ‘hurt’, ‘genuinely disgusted’; things changed after marriage with Meghan Markle1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Prince Harry's actions have led to a profound impact on his friendships, with many feeling ‘genuinely disgusted’ and ‘hurt’ by his behavior.
Prince Harry's conspicuous absence from his close friend Jack Mann's wedding has raised eyebrows and shed light on the apparent strain in his relationships with those once closest to him. The Daily Mail's Diary Editor, Richard Eden, has remarked on the 'sad situation' Harry finds himself in, with potential estrangement from former companions.
