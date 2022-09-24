The book also mentioned that the couple bullied Samantha Cohen, the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, who joined them as their interim private secretary after they got married
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Several new controversies linked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markel have come up in much awaited ‘Extracts of Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown’ released by the Times on Friday night.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several new controversies linked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markel have come up in much awaited ‘Extracts of Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown’ released by the Times on Friday night.
As per the book, Harry was ‘fixated’ on becoming a has-been once his nephew Prince George turned 18, a new book claims. The book also points out that Harry had a ‘long-held’ fear that he would be an ‘also-ran.’
As per the book, Harry was ‘fixated’ on becoming a has-been once his nephew Prince George turned 18, a new book claims. The book also points out that Harry had a ‘long-held’ fear that he would be an ‘also-ran.’
This fear further compounded the frustration he felt when aides talked him down from things he wanted to do separately from William and Kate, the book says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This fear further compounded the frustration he felt when aides talked him down from things he wanted to do separately from William and Kate, the book says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mentioning Meghan, the book said, the Duchess of Sussex was once extremely rude while criticizing a plan drawn up by a young female employee in front of colleagues. William later tried to console the staff that she was doing a good job.
Mentioning Meghan, the book said, the Duchess of Sussex was once extremely rude while criticizing a plan drawn up by a young female employee in front of colleagues. William later tried to console the staff that she was doing a good job.
The book also mentioned that the couple bullied Samantha Cohen, the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, who joined them as their interim private secretary after they got married. The book quotes a source saying nothing she did was ever good enough for the couple.
The book also mentioned that the couple bullied Samantha Cohen, the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, who joined them as their interim private secretary after they got married. The book quotes a source saying nothing she did was ever good enough for the couple.
‘Sam [Cohen] always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.’
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
‘Sam [Cohen] always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.’
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, duchess’s lawyers denied in 2021 that Miss Cohen had been bullied and the couple were always grateful for her support. They also said that allegations were ‘massively inaccurate’
However, duchess’s lawyers denied in 2021 that Miss Cohen had been bullied and the couple were always grateful for her support. They also said that allegations were ‘massively inaccurate’
It said Meghan clashed with her personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, over free gifts including clothes, jewelry and candles that some companies sent to the duchess.
Ms. Touabti, who quit just six months after joining the palace, followed the rule that members of the Royal Family cannot accept gifts from commercial organisations, but the book claims her approach ‘did not go down well with Meghan.’
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ms. Touabti, who quit just six months after joining the palace, followed the rule that members of the Royal Family cannot accept gifts from commercial organisations, but the book claims her approach ‘did not go down well with Meghan.’
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In June, Buckingham Palace effectively buried a report into allegations of bullying by the Duchess of Sussex. Royal aides announced in March last year that they were launching an inquiry into claims that Meghan’s ‘belittling’ behaviour while a working member of the Royal Family drove two female personal assistants out of the household and ‘undermined the confidence’ of a third.
In June, Buckingham Palace effectively buried a report into allegations of bullying by the Duchess of Sussex. Royal aides announced in March last year that they were launching an inquiry into claims that Meghan’s ‘belittling’ behaviour while a working member of the Royal Family drove two female personal assistants out of the household and ‘undermined the confidence’ of a third.