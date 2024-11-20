Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend among 101 phone-hacking lawsuits targeting Daily Mirror publisher – What’s next?

  • Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, is facing 101 phone hacking lawsuits from public figures. This follows a decade of litigation and a significant ruling in favor of Prince Harry, who received £140,600 in damages. A trial in late 2025 will possibly lead to settlements.

Reuters
Updated20 Nov 2024, 10:03 PM IST
A general view of the Royal Courts of Justice, more commonly known as the High Court, in London, Britain. Reuters File photo
A general view of the Royal Courts of Justice, more commonly known as the High Court, in London, Britain. Reuters File photo(REUTERS)

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) is facing 101 phone-hacking lawsuits from public figures including actors Kate Winslet, Sean Bean and Gillian Anderson and the estate of late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, London's High Court heard on Wednesday.

The publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People tabloids – which is owned by Reach – has been entangled in litigation for more than a decade over alleged phone hacking and other unlawful information gathering.

MGN had accepted that some unlawful information gathering took place at its newspapers in the early 2000s, before Prince Harry and three others went to trial last year.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, was awarded 140,600 pounds (around $178,000) after London's High Court ruled the prince had been targeted by MGN journalists – the biggest win yet in his "mission" to purge the British press.

Also Read | Prince William’s vision for monarchy may face major ‘threat’ from Harry, Meghan

He accepted substantial damages from MGN to settle the remainder of his lawsuit, but vowed his mission would continue and a trial of his separate case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm is due to begin in January.

When Harry largely won his case in December 2023, Reach also claimed victory as two other claimants' cases were rejected as having been brought too late.

Also Read | Prince Harry heads to Canada on another solo trip as Meghan Markle parties in LA

The company said the ruling meant cases brought after October 2020 were "likely to be dismissed other than where exceptional circumstances apply".

MGN is, however, currently facing a total of 101 lawsuits brought by a number of people, including Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, the claimants' lawyers said at a hearing on Wednesday.

Also Read | Where’s Meghan Markle? Question grows about Duchess as Prince Harry travels solo

The publisher asked for a trial to be heard in late 2025 to decide whether a sample of the 101 cases were brought too late, arguing it would likely prompt a settlement of the cases.

Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled that such a trial would accelerate other cases being resolved and said it was likely to take place in November 2025.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPrince Harry’s ex-girlfriend among 101 phone-hacking lawsuits targeting Daily Mirror publisher – What’s next?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.