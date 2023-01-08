Prince Harry’s ‘hand grenade’ memoir throws Royal Family into biggest crisis since '90s2 min read . 08:41 AM IST
Prince Harry is set to feature in many interviews starting on January 8, making life uncomfortable for the Royal Family.
A series of TV interviews with Prince Harry will begin broadcasting on January 8 with the possibility of potentially more devastating attacks on the Royal Family. This comes days after his memoir Spare unintentionally went on sale early with new allegations of dissension and turmoil inside the British royal family. Five days before its formal release, on January 5, the book began selling in Spain.
Just four months have passed since Queen Elizabeth's passing and King Charles' ascension to the throne. Harry’s book, according to many, has thrown the Royal Family into its worst crisis since the 1990s during the fall of Charles' marriage to his late first wife Princess Diana, the mother of William and Harry.
As three more TV interviews are scheduled to air on January 8, Harry could be heard explaining that he wanted to tell his side of the tale. They had been scheduled to air before the official publication of Harry's book on January 10.
Harry has tossed a “hand grenade", and everything is sort of collapsing around Charles as he tries to establish himself as the new king, as per Royal biographer Tina Brown. The first of Harry’s interviews will be with Britain's ITV. He will be heard saying that he doesn’t know “how staying silent is ever going to make things better".
Many Britons, according to polls, are growing weary of the entire Royal melodrama, and new information isn't likely to change their minds—whether they have compassion for Harry and Meghan or for the people they find objectionable. On the list of the top-selling books on Amazon UK on January 7, Harry's book was No. 1, and it was available for pre-order before it was published.
In addition to covering deeply personal topics like how Harry lost his virginity and got into drugs, Harry's book Spare also exposes more private and intimate instances of family strife. According to the book, after a fight with his older brother Prince William, the two siblings asked their father King Charles not to wed Camilla.
(With agency inputs)
