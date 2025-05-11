Prince Harry’s interview: Royal family experts question Duke’s mental health, find it ‘very disturbing’

Royal family experts discussed Prince Harry’s recent BBC interview and found it “disturbing”. Royal Editor Rebecca English described it as a “monumental hissy fit”. She said Harry claimed some people wanted to harm him and would see his suffering as a “win”.

“Some aspects of it are really very disturbing,” English said.

Charlotte Griffiths, Editor at Large of The Mail on Sunday, and Daily Mail’s Richard Eden joined the show with host Jo Elvin. Jo felt Harry looked extremely angry.

Richard agreed and said Harry’s expressions and mood did not seem normal. He also mentioned that the interview seemed rushed. Also, it was Harry’s own team that requested it, not the media.

“I thought he didn't look well in his expression, his demeanour. Often, if you are angry about something, people say you should sleep on it. But, this seemed to be something, and I think the BBC would confirm that it was done in a hurry,” Richard said.

According to Richard, the Duke of Sussex made troubling claims. He hinted that he didn’t know how long King Charles would live, raising concerns about the King’s health.

He also said the whole case was a setup by the establishment even though he had spent over £1.5 million ( ₹17 crore) on it.

Harry hinted that he had seen secret evidence of dark forces targeting him and his family, just like what happened to his mother, Princess Diana. Richard said this made him question Harry’s mental state.

“'Really dark and certainly got me questioning his state of mind, frankly,” he added.

Charlotte said she was “shocked” and “really worried” about Harry because “he just seemed like a broken man”.

“He made it clear he can't get a hold of his father. It felt like the only way he could speak to his father or something, that might have been the motivation behind it,” she added.

Prince Harry’s interview Prince Harry gave a 30-minute interview, which shocked Buckingham Palace and his father. He spoke after losing a court case asking for taxpayer-paid security.

“Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. They will never forgive me for lots of things,” Harry said, referring to his book, Spare.