Prince Harry's safety in UK at risk, but he won’t get security cover; here’s why

Prince Harry's safety in UK at risk, but he won’t get security cover; here’s why2 min read . 12:41 PM IST
Prince Harry's safety is under threat after his claims of killing Taliban members during his military service.
Prince Harry could be confined to his Frogmore Cottage property during his upcoming visit to the UK for King Charles' Coronation due to a lack of taxpayer-funded security, according to a Royal security expert.
Although Harry has been assured of security during the official events, Davies has raised concerns about Harry's safety given his claims of killing Taliban members during his military service, which were mentioned in his memoir. The security expert believes that if Harry is as concerned about his safety as he has made clear to the High Court, he may end up living under house arrest during his UK visit.
The Duke of Sussex is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Home Office over the removal of security for his family while visiting the UK. The former head of Royal protection for the Met Police, Dai Davies, told The Mirror that Harry may have to provide his own private security if he wishes to participate in any social activities outside of the official Coronation events.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their Royal duties in 2020 and have since been pursuing lucrative corporate deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify. Harry's controversial memoir, Spare, reportedly earned him £33 million ( ₹338.54 crore) upon its release in January.
Harry's legal battle with the Home Office stems from the removal of taxpayer-funded security for his family while they are in the UK. The Duke has argued that he and his family are at risk of attack due to their public profile, which justifies the need for security provided by the British government.
The Home Office has argued that Harry's current status as a private citizen no longer qualifies him for government-funded security.
Harry's visit to the UK for King Charles' Coronation has been highly anticipated. However, the lack of security may limit his ability to participate in social events outside of the official Coronation events.
