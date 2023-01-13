After claims that Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ has some inaccuracies, the book's ghostwriter JR Moehringer has defended the factual errors.
His defence has come with indirect posts shared on his Twitter indicating that the "line between memory and fact is blurry."
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author has added quote from the author of a book ‘The Art of Memoir’ indicating his defence. In the post read, “The line between memory and fact is blurry, between interpretation and fact. There are inadvertent mistakes of those kinds out the wazoo."
Moehringer also shared quote by Harry which also shows about how his personal memory, “Whatever the cause, my memory is my memory, it does what it does… and there’s just as much truth in what I remember and how I remember it as there is in so-called objective facts."
In another post, he shared another quote by Harry, “Landscape, geography, architecture, that’s how my memory rolls. “Dates? Sorry, I’ll need to look them up. Dialogue? I’ll try my best, but make no verbatim claims, especially when it comes to the nineties."
In his book, the Duke of Sussex has said that King Henry VI was his “great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather." However, numerous social media users, historians and critics have pointed out that the 15th-century monarch had only one son, Edward of Westminster. Edward of Westminster died at age 17 in the 1471 Battle of Tewkesbury without having any children of his own which makes Harry’s claim of direct lineage false.
Another claim of inaccuracy, in the book, Harry said Meghan Markle had booked an Air New Zealand flight from Mexico to England in 2018 for her father, Thomas Markle. "We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now," Harry wrote. "Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg." However, in response, the airline has said that it has never operated a flight between the two countries and offers a Business Premier service rather than first class. The airlines also took a dig at Harry on social media by promoting a "SussexClass" in response to the his claim.
In the book, it is written that Princess Diana had left a gift for him before his 13th birthday in the year 1997. The duke said that his aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale gave him the Xbox that his mother left for him. However, as per critics, the device which was claimed in the book as an Xbox was first released in 2001 in the US.
This claim too, ghostwriter Moehringer has defenced tweeting a quote by Harry from the book which showed how his memory was damaged. It states, “It was an Xbox. I was pleased. I loved video games. That's the story, anyway. It's appeared in many accounts of my life, as gospel, and I have no idea if it's true. Pa said Mummy hurt her head, perhaps I was the one with brain damage? As a defence mechanism, most likely, my memory was no longer recording things quite as it once did."
Meanwhile, Spare has sold a "record" of 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours, its publisher said on Thursday, as his father and brother kept calm and carried on with public visits. Sales of "Spare" hit 1.4 million English-language copies on its first day in the UK, United States and Canada, smashing Penguin Random House's sales record, the publisher said.
The figures come as the first opinion poll since publication showed Harry's popularity in the UK continuing to nosedive. The sales outstrip Penguin Random House's previous first-day non-fiction record, for Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" in 2020 and Michelle Obama's "Becoming" in 2018. The headline-grabbing book was published Tuesday accompanied by a high-profile string of promotional interviews.
