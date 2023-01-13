Another claim of inaccuracy, in the book, Harry said Meghan Markle had booked an Air New Zealand flight from Mexico to England in 2018 for her father, Thomas Markle. "We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now," Harry wrote. "Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg." However, in response, the airline has said that it has never operated a flight between the two countries and offers a Business Premier service rather than first class. The airlines also took a dig at Harry on social media by promoting a "SussexClass" in response to the his claim.