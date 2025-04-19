Prince Harry’s top-secret Ukraine visit ‘irritates’ William; critics call it a ‘strange’ decision; here’s why

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to war victims in Ukraine through his work with the Invictus Games. He visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv. A British Army veteran himself, Harry was joined by members of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry’s Ukraine visit, however, remained a top secret. It was revealed only after he had left the country. According to the Daily Express, Harry went back to his California home to reunite with his wife, Meghan Markle, and children.

Daily Mail journalist Richard Kay, who called it “ludicrous”, criticised Prince Harry’s Ukraine visit. According to Kay, it was strange that Harry visited a war zone while claiming he was not safe in the UK.

"Jetting off to a bona fide war zone in Ukraine… I mean, good for him, he was following things (close to him), supporting injured warriors, but it's slightly mad to suggest that he's somehow not safe in Britain, but he would be safe in a war zone," Kay said.

According to host Jo Elvin, Prince William wants to visit Ukraine but is following Government advice about safety.

"We know he would very much like to pay a visit to Ukraine himself, but he has not been able to do so, and I think (Harry's Ukraine trip) will have irritated him," Elvin said.

Prince William reportedly expressed his frustration after staff at Kensington Palace advised him not to visit war-hit Ukraine, per the Daily Mail. The future king visited Estonia in March and met troops in military gear at a NATO base. However, security officials strongly opposed his travel to Ukraine.

Update on Russia-Ukraine war The Russia-Ukraine war started after the Kremlin’s apparent invasion on February 24, 2022. However, it does not seem to end soon.