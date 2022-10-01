Prince Harry said ‘nasty things’ about Queen Consort, Royal biographer claims

Speaking on a talk show Lorraine, Author Levine said, “One was ‘The Crown,’ which I felt had been really cruel to her, and the other was actually Prince Harry, who had said really nasty things about her, too.”
Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry mistreated Queen Consort Camilla. In her new book named Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, Levine said that she wrote about how Queen and Prince Harry allegedly mistreated her.
Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry mistreated Queen Consort Camilla. In her new book named Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, Levine said that she wrote about how Queen and Prince Harry allegedly mistreated her.
Speaking on a talk show 'Lorraine', Levine said, “One was ‘The Crown,’ which I felt had been really cruel to her, and the other was actually Prince Harry, who had said really nasty things about her, too."
“I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things," she said as she thought Queen Consort was misrepresented throughout the years.
“I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things," she said as she thought Queen Consort was misrepresented throughout the years.
Levin also claimed that Camilla and Charles’ marriage has been able to work for nearly two decades because Camilla does not crave the spotlight, which is “ideal" for the king. She said that he “doesn’t get jealous like he did with his first wife."
Levine added that Queen consort did not want praise for herself. She said Camilla does tremendous amount of work behind the curtain, she doesnt need priase for herself. She feels very strongly and what she has done is things that the Royal family don't necessarily do."
She said Camilla has lot of work to deal with rape, domestic violence and literacy which she feels is very important. Levine also said that Camilla goes around countries to help families who have had a lot of difficulty in their life to encourage them to get their children to read.
She said Camilla has lot of work to deal with rape, domestic violence and literacy which she feels is very important. Levine also said that Camilla goes around countries to help families who have had a lot of difficulty in their life to encourage them to get their children to read.
Earlier, in the book ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors’, Writer Tom Bower had alleged that how Camilla had allegedly made about their then-unborn son, Archie. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had decided to give up their duties as working members of the Royal Family and move to the US. Markle, whose mother is Black, said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that an unnamed senior royal had asked how dark her unborn son’s skin color would be, prompting a rare public response from the queen, who said the issues raised by the couple would be taken very seriously.
In his book, Tom Bower wrote, “According to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’ In one version, Camilla had remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’"
As per the Page Six report, some insiders also claimed that Harry had not forgotten his late mother Princess Diana comments, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
As per the Page Six report, some insiders also claimed that Harry had not forgotten his late mother Princess Diana comments, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
Levin said that during the initial times in the relationship between Charles and Camilla, he knew there would be trouble with his parents.
Levin said, “At that time, the wife of the heir to the throne had to be a virgin and also had to some from aristocratic background. Her background was aristocratic but not at the highest level and she had other relationships."
“He knew that they wouldn't accept that which looking back now seems sort of ridiculous and no longer exist," Levine added.
“He knew that they wouldn't accept that which looking back now seems sort of ridiculous and no longer exist," Levine added.
The relationship between the Queen Consort and Queen Elizabeth II has changed over the years. As per sky news, in 2000, the queen reportedly refused to be introduced to her son's former mistress. However as per 6 February report by the Wall Street Journal, Queen Elizabeth II wanted Camilla to be referred as queen once Prince Charles accedes the throne.
"The Queen really grew to respect Camilla's work. She worked hard and stayed in the background, she's done a lot for domestic violence and women's crisis shelters, Royal historian professor Kate Williams had told Sky News.
"The Queen really grew to respect Camilla's work. She worked hard and stayed in the background, she's done a lot for domestic violence and women's crisis shelters, Royal historian professor Kate Williams had told Sky News.
"She also saw how Camilla was a support to Charles, jollying him along, supporting him and getting him out of his stubbornness when he becomes very introspective," he said.
"She also saw how Camilla was a support to Charles, jollying him along, supporting him and getting him out of his stubbornness when he becomes very introspective," he said.
Meanwhile as per Page Six report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also are postponing their forthcoming multimillion-dollar Netflix project. The publication reported that Netflix had wanted to release it in December following the premiere of The Crown Season 5 on November 9.
As per journalist Josh Rom, Prince Harry was a little taken aback by the kind of “outpouring of love" Britain has shown to King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla. He is also surprised how people have shown support for Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.
The Duke of Sussex had snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother the Prince of Wales Prince William at Balmoral following the new monarch ‘banning’ Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal Family on the day the Queen Elizabeth II died, The DailyMail reported on 23 September.
The Duke of Sussex had snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother the Prince of Wales Prince William at Balmoral following the new monarch ‘banning’ Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal Family on the day the Queen Elizabeth II died, The DailyMail reported on 23 September.