Prince Harry set to collect military award today as over 75,000 sign petition against ‘disloyal, undeserving’ winner

Over 75,000 people signed a petition against Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for veterans due to controversies surrounding his ‘military involvement and behavior towards his father’.

Livemint
First Published11 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Prince Harry set to collect military award today as over 75,000 sign petition against ‘disloyal, undeserving’ winner
Prince Harry set to collect military award today as over 75,000 sign petition against ‘disloyal, undeserving’ winner(REUTERS)

More than 75,000 signed a protest petition as Prince Harry gears up to collect the Pat Tillman Award for veterans on Thursday. The British royal is being felititated by ESPN for his work with the Invictus Games — a decision that many have dubbed an ‘unforgivable’ mistake. 

“Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honor of this magnitude. He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills. The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover. More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticized as self-centered,” the Change.org petition insisted. 

The notice has garnered 75,550 signatures at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile the Duke of Sussex has steered clear of the controversy following his nomination. The Royal shared a heartfelt video message on Wednesday highlighting the UK's participation in the first ever Winter Invictus Games.

“Americans will not be forgiving if Harry steals the Pat Tillman award. Pat Tillman was a hero of the highest order sacrificing himself for his country. Worst part of all, killed by friendly fire. This will not bode well, biggest mistake for Harry. No forgiving this,” insisted one X user.

"The petition has now reached just over 71,000 signatures! Surely ESPN and the ESPYS know by now our thoughts on their undeserving recipient of the Pat Tillman Award. There are FAR better people who actually deserve this honor," added another. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM IST
HomeNewsworldPrince Harry set to collect military award today as over 75,000 sign petition against ‘disloyal, undeserving’ winner

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue