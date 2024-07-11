Over 75,000 people signed a petition against Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for veterans due to controversies surrounding his ‘military involvement and behavior towards his father’.

More than 75,000 signed a protest petition as Prince Harry gears up to collect the Pat Tillman Award for veterans on Thursday. The British royal is being felititated by ESPN for his work with the Invictus Games — a decision that many have dubbed an 'unforgivable' mistake.

“Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honor of this magnitude. He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills. The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover. More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticized as self-centered," the Change.org petition insisted.

The notice has garnered 75,550 signatures at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile the Duke of Sussex has steered clear of the controversy following his nomination. The Royal shared a heartfelt video message on Wednesday highlighting the UK's participation in the first ever Winter Invictus Games.

“Americans will not be forgiving if Harry steals the Pat Tillman award. Pat Tillman was a hero of the highest order sacrificing himself for his country. Worst part of all, killed by friendly fire. This will not bode well, biggest mistake for Harry. No forgiving this," insisted one X user.

"The petition has now reached just over 71,000 signatures! Surely ESPN and the ESPYS know by now our thoughts on their undeserving recipient of the Pat Tillman Award. There are FAR better people who actually deserve this honor," added another.

