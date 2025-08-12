Prince Harry stays committed to helping African youth even after stepping down from Sentebale charity

Prince Harry is exploring new ways to support young people in southern Africa, following his resignation from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006.

Prince Harry Plans New Charity Work in Africa After Stepping Down from Sentebale The Duke of Sussex, 40, stepped down from his role in March this year, alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, after disagreements within the organisation’s leadership.

The move followed tensions between Sentebale’s chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka and the board of trustees.

Although a recent investigation by the Charity Commission for England and Wales found no signs of widespread bullying or misconduct, the Commission criticised how the conflict was handled, saying it harmed Sentebale’s reputation and trust in charities more broadly.

Despite the challenges, Prince Harry remains committed to the cause. A spokesperson said, “The Duke remains absolutely committed to continuing the work he started, supporting the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana, nearly 20 years ago.”

There is no confirmed plan yet, but “all options remain on the table”, according to Harry’s team.

These could include starting a new charity or supporting existing ones that focus on similar work in the region.

How Does The Sentebale Charity Help The Youth? Sentebale, which means “forget-me-not” in the Sesotho language, was set up in memory of Prince Harry’s and Prince Seeiso’s mothers. The charity has helped children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana, especially those affected by HIV/AIDS, through healthcare, education, job training, and life skills support.