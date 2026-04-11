Subscribe

Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he co-founded

Prince Harry is facing a defamation lawsuit from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded. The legal dispute follows reported disagreements over governance, marking a significant rift between the Duke and the organisation.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published11 Apr 2026, 03:05 AM IST
Advertisement
Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he co-founded.
Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he co-founded.
AI Quick Read

Prince Harry is facing a defamation lawsuit filed by Sentebale, the African charity he helped establish, in a dispute that has brought internal tensions at the organisation into public view.

Prince Harry hit with defamation suit by co-founded African organisation

The case, filed in a UK court, stems from comments and actions linked to the Duke of Sussex’s reported concerns about the governance and direction of the charity.

Sentebale, which focuses on supporting vulnerable children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa, alleges that statements attributed to Prince Harry have harmed its reputation.

Advertisement

Founded in 2006 by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Sentebale was created in honour of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and has long been associated with his charitable work on the continent. The organisation has operated primarily in Lesotho and Botswana, delivering programmes aimed at healthcare access, education and youth empowerment.

Also Read | King Charles, Prince Harry to meet in US? Trump visit ‘complicates everything'

According to court filings and multiple reports, the dispute appears to centre on disagreements over leadership and operational control within the charity. Sentebale has claimed that certain remarks or positions taken by Prince Harry were damaging enough to warrant legal action, though the full details of the alleged defamatory statements have not been publicly disclosed in detail.

The lawsuit marks a rare and significant rupture between a high-profile patron and a charity he co-founded, particularly one so closely tied to his public identity and philanthropic efforts.

Advertisement

Prince Harry has not issued a detailed public response to the legal claim at the time of writing, though sources close to the matter indicate that the situation is being handled through legal channels.

The development adds to a series of recent challenges involving the Duke’s public and professional engagements since stepping back from official royal duties in 2020. While he has continued to support charitable causes through independent initiatives, this case places one of his earliest and most personal projects under scrutiny.

Also Read | Meghan Markle vetted every speech Harry made: New book makes explosive claims

Legal experts note that defamation cases involving charitable organisations can be complex, particularly when they involve questions of governance, accountability and public trust. For Sentebale, the move suggests a determination to protect its institutional reputation, especially given its reliance on donor confidence and international partnerships.

Advertisement

The proceedings are expected to examine the nature of the alleged statements, their context and their potential impact on the charity’s operations and standing. It remains unclear how the dispute will affect Sentebale’s ongoing programmes or its relationship with its founders in the long term.

As the case moves forward, it is likely to draw sustained attention, given both Prince Harry’s global profile and the symbolic importance of Sentebale within his philanthropic legacy.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldPrince Harry sued for defamation by charity he co-founded
Read Next Story