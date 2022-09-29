Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated book, which was supposed to be released in 2022 itself, may be pushed further as he is rewriting certain parts.
Prince Harry’s book, which was supposed to be released in 2022 itself, may be pushed further as he is reportedly rewriting certain parts of the book after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. As per a Royal expert, the much-anticipated book is being revised because the Duke of Sussex does not intend to be insensitive.
At the same time, as per journalist Josh Rom, Prince Harry is a little taken aback by the kind of “outpouring of love" Britain has shown to King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla. He is also surprised how people have shown support for Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.
Rom said that Harry was also not expecting the “absolute adoration" the Royal family had shown for him upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The Duke of Sussex is now making the changes because he apparently does not want to face the backlash that may be likely if he published it the way it is now. He is also making the changes because he does not want to end up sounding cold-hearted.
The Royal Family's website has, meanwhile, moved the images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the bottom of the list. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to be a part of the family. But, if you want to check out their "About" page, the link may be found underneath everyone else, along with their photographs.
After Princess Anne and Prince Harry resigned from their Royal roles in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were compelled to occupy the seat directly behind Princess Anne. They are directly placed on top of Prince Andrew now that King Charles III has ascended to the throne.
As per another report, even though Prince Harry travelled to see The Queen upon receiving news of her deteriorating health, King Charles forbade Meghan Markle from travelling to Balmoral Castle. Meghan's attendance at the Balmoral Castle, in Charles' opinion, would have been inappropriate.
