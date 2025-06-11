Prince Harry talked out of surname change by Diana’s brother Earl Spencer: Report

Prince Harry reportedly considered changing his surname from Mountbatten-Windsor to Spencer — his late mother Princess Diana’s maiden name — before being advised against it by her brother, Earl Spencer.

According to royal commentator Charles Rae, the move would have sent a “terrible message” to the Royal Family and shows Harry is still unsure about his future. Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Rae said the reported name change highlights a shift in direction just weeks after Harry called for reconciliation with his father and brother.

“It was only less than a month ago that he was pleading for a reconciliation with his father and his brother,” Rae said.

“And the next thing we hear — and I think the story was well sourced — he wants to change the name from Mountbatten-Windsor to Spencer. Well, that is sending a terrible message to the Royal Family that he doesn't really want a reconciliation,” added Rae.

Harry, now 40, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle. Since then, he has publicly voiced his struggles with royal life and family tensions, including in interviews and his memoir, Spare.

Earl Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, reportedly advised Harry against making such a symbolic change. While the Duke of Sussex has not commented publicly on the claims, royal watchers see it as another sign of internal conflict as he balances royal roots with his current life abroad.

Mountbatten-Windsor: The Royal Family Surname Explained Mountbatten-Windsor is the official surname used by the descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. It combines the royal house name, Windsor, with Mountbatten — the adopted surname of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Both of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children carry the name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to royal author Tom Bower, the idea of changing the family surname may have had deeper personal meaning. In a recent report, Bower claimed, “Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana,” suggesting that the name change might have been a symbolic tribute to Harry’s late mother. If the change had gone ahead, their daughter would have been named Lilibet Diana Spencer.