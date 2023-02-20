Prince Harry is “terrified" that the British royal family may leak his “deepest secrets" out of revenge, and is now feeling a bit regretful for spilling so much, a report published by OK has claimed.

The report claims that the royal family hasn't commented on the allegations made by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare, “there have been countless reports about their anger over the situation, and one source says the royal family is so up in arms that they may strike back in retaliation."

“It wouldn’t surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media," the report claimed that people working for the royal family are determined to “discredit Harry at any opportunity, especially now that he’s stood up to them."

The report further said that there’s “not much he can do about it other than dismiss them as lies. He knows this is classic Palace damage control."

In the memoir, Prince Harry has revealed his relationship with the royal family- King Charles, Camilla Parker, his elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. The book shaded nearly every one, but his brother Prince William, may have received the worst portrayal. Harry even claimed his brother almost got physical with him during a fight.

Meanwhile, some reports have claimed that British royal family is eager to come up with solutions to keep the peace' between Harry and William prior to coronation.

“The palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never," the report claimed. “The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion," the report further added.

The brothers have been at odds ever since Harry released his memoir in January, which detailed their relationship.