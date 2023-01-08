Prince Harry to defend his memoirs in TV interviews: Report

Prince Harry to defend his memoirs in TV interviews: Report1 min read . 10:51 PM IST
- Earlier, Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ mistakenly went on sale in Spain ahead of the official publication date on Tuesday and its wide portions were leaked too.
After his book's explosive revelations about royal rifts, sex and drugs cast doubt on his future in the British royal family, Prince Harry will discuss his memoirs in television interviews on Sunday, reported news agency AFP.
Earlier, Prince Harry's book "Spare" mistakenly went on sale in Spain ahead of the official publication date on Tuesday and its wide portions were leaked too.
Details related to Harry's allegation that his brother Prince William attacked him during a row about his wife Meghan, an admission of drug use, Meghan's sour relation with Kate Middleton, and a claim he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan were all leaked that have raised eyebrows.
The book had deeply hurt William and the boys' father, King Charles III, but the monarch wants to reconcile with his son, reported several British media on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined any comment on the scandal in a BBC interview while stressing his "enormous regard for the royal family".
Among other details, several TV channels have already released interview clips where Harry speaks about his fractious relationship with William and accuses his family of planting negative stories about him and Meghan in the media.
Britain's ITV television will be the first to air its show "Harry: The Interview" at 9:00 pm (2100 GMT) Sunday.
With AFP inputs.
