Prince Harry to invite King Charles and Prince William to 2027 Invictus Games in hopes of reconciliation: Report

In what is being viewed as a significant step towards reconciliation, Prince Harry is expected to invite his father King Charles III and brother Prince William to the 2027 Invictus Games.

Advertisement

The gesture follows years of familial tension, most notably intensified by the release of Harry’s controversial memoir ‘Spare’ in 2023.

Will Prince Harry invite King Charles, Prince William to Invictus Games? According to The Mail on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex hopes that a formal invitation sent well in advance will allow the senior royals—who often plan engagements years ahead—to attend the international sporting event, which supports wounded and recovering servicemen and women.

A source told the publication, “Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family. Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part.”

The source further added, “Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans.”

Advertisement

The move is widely seen as a deliberate olive branch. If the invitation is accepted, it would mark the first public appearance of Prince Harry with his family since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated,” the source added.

Also Read | Kate Middleton backs William as rift with Prince Harry deepens: Report

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl noted the King's willingness to move forward, “The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren. He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness… there's certainly a possibility that the King might consider attending Invictus.”

Formal invitations are expected to be issued later this month. The 2027 Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, continues to be a deeply personal project for him and will be held at Birmingham.

Advertisement